New York Life Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) by 554.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,174,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 995,218 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Uniti Group worth $6,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Uniti Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,714,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 226.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,555,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,300 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its holdings in Uniti Group by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 1,676,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,912,000 after purchasing an additional 595,864 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Uniti Group by 538.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 685,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 578,371 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Uniti Group by 9.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,443,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,415,000 after purchasing an additional 545,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNIT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Uniti Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Uniti Group Stock Up 3.8 %

Uniti Group stock opened at $6.03 on Friday. Uniti Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.07 and a 12-month high of $6.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.49.

Uniti Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.95%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -333.31%.

About Uniti Group

(Free Report)

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 140,000 fiber route miles, 8.5 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.