Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) PT Lowered to $34.00

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Free Report) had its price target cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GNTY. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Guaranty Bancshares from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of GNTY stock opened at $29.15 on Tuesday. Guaranty Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $22.12 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.25 million, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.31.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.65 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 8.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guaranty Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.34%.

Insider Activity at Guaranty Bancshares

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, Director James S. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.40 per share, for a total transaction of $29,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 166,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 26.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Guaranty Bancshares

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 313.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 777.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Guaranty Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 108.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. 39.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Guaranty Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.