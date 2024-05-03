FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Western Copper and Gold Co. Issued By Cormark (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN)

Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Free Report) (TSE:WRN) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Western Copper and Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 1st. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the year.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN WRN opened at $1.47 on Friday. Western Copper and Gold has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $1.80. The stock has a market cap of $283.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.00 and a beta of 1.94.
Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.
