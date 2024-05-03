FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Western Copper and Gold Co. Issued By Cormark (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN)

Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Free Report) (TSE:WRN) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Western Copper and Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 1st. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the year.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN WRN opened at $1.47 on Friday. Western Copper and Gold has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $1.80. The stock has a market cap of $283.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.00 and a beta of 1.94.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Copper and Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 379.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 41,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Copper and Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $843,000. 21.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

