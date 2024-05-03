Brokers Offer Predictions for Steven Madden, Ltd.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Steven Madden in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.97. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Steven Madden’s current full-year earnings is $2.61 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $552.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.04 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 22.68%. Steven Madden’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SHOO. Williams Trading reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Steven Madden has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.38.

SHOO stock opened at $40.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.15. Steven Madden has a 12-month low of $29.92 and a 12-month high of $45.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 34.71%.

In other Steven Madden news, Director Peter Allan Davis sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $50,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,289.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter Allan Davis sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $50,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,289.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld sold 48,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $2,012,265.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 697,038 shares in the company, valued at $28,920,106.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,346 shares of company stock valued at $2,464,841. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHOO. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Steven Madden in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 4,100.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

