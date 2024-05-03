Herbalife Ltd. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:HLF)

Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Herbalife in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Herbalife’s current full-year earnings is $1.80 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Herbalife’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HLF. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Herbalife from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of Herbalife in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Herbalife from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Herbalife currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Shares of NYSE:HLF opened at $9.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $936.03 million, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.24. Herbalife has a 1-year low of $6.68 and a 1-year high of $19.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.61.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Herbalife by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,561,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,759,000 after purchasing an additional 43,452 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Herbalife by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,989,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,808,000 after purchasing an additional 209,949 shares in the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Herbalife by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 3,121,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,669,000 after purchasing an additional 104,567 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Herbalife by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,888,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,814,000 after purchasing an additional 145,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Herbalife by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,624,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,788,000 after purchasing an additional 116,030 shares in the last quarter.

In other Herbalife news, CEO Michael Johnson acquired 61,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.07 per share, for a total transaction of $498,120.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 603,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,871,915.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Henry C. Wang purchased 2,778 shares of Herbalife stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.30 per share, with a total value of $25,835.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,604.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Johnson purchased 61,725 shares of Herbalife stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.07 per share, with a total value of $498,120.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 603,707 shares in the company, valued at $4,871,915.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 85,757 shares of company stock worth $723,278. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

