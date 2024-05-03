Ginkgo Bioworks (DNA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Ginkgo Bioworks has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 355.08% and a negative return on equity of 48.23%. The firm had revenue of $34.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 64.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Ginkgo Bioworks to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Ginkgo Bioworks Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:DNA opened at $0.86 on Friday. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $2.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 51,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $53,727.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 865,079 shares in the company, valued at $908,332.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DNA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $1.25 to $1.10 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen cut their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ginkgo Bioworks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on DNA

About Ginkgo Bioworks

(Get Free Report)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.