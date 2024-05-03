Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,366 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $8,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ecolab by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,877,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,875,434,000 after purchasing an additional 387,545 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Ecolab by 4.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,774,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $470,078,000 after purchasing an additional 123,572 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,555,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $432,945,000 after buying an additional 41,545 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,294,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,224,000 after buying an additional 85,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.3% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,173,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $368,142,000 after buying an additional 48,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:ECL opened at $226.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $224.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.54. The company has a market capitalization of $64.83 billion, a PE ratio of 41.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.72 and a 52-week high of $231.86.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ECL. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America raised Ecolab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ecolab from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Ecolab from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.65.

Ecolab Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

