Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Issues Earnings Results

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $56.25 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12 month low of $37.23 and a 12 month high of $62.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 33,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $1,871,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,782.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 153,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $9,534,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,322.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 33,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $1,871,736.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,782.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 613,537 shares of company stock worth $36,409,767 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

