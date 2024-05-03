Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Bought by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 154.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% during the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $218,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,153,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,057,000 after buying an additional 206,036 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $80.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $65.39 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

