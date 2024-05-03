Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 995 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 52.7% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 40.1% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PPA stock opened at $102.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 0.74. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.17 and a fifty-two week high of $102.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.56.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.