Northland Capmk Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bel Fuse in a research note issued on Thursday, May 2nd. Northland Capmk analyst B. Brooks now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.24. The consensus estimate for Bel Fuse’s current full-year earnings is $4.39 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Bel Fuse’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.24 EPS.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $140.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.86 million. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.62%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities cut Bel Fuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Bel Fuse from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Shares of BELFB stock opened at $58.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $747.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.51 and a 200-day moving average of $58.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bel Fuse has a 1-year low of $39.13 and a 1-year high of $74.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BELFB. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bel Fuse during the third quarter worth about $212,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Bel Fuse during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 37,035 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Bel Fuse by 757.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. 58.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bel Fuse news, Director Vincent Vellucci sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total value of $56,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,126.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.71%.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

