Financial Survey: Visa (NYSE:V) vs. MoneyHero (NASDAQ:MNY)

MoneyHero (NASDAQ:MNY – Get Free Report) and Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares MoneyHero and Visa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get MoneyHero alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoneyHero N/A N/A -8.85% Visa 53.92% 50.02% 20.83%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MoneyHero and Visa’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MoneyHero N/A N/A $23.22 million ($1.67) -1.23 Visa $32.65 billion 15.17 $17.27 billion $8.69 31.04

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Visa has higher revenue and earnings than MoneyHero. MoneyHero is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Visa, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

30.9% of MoneyHero shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.2% of Visa shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.2% of MoneyHero shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Visa shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for MoneyHero and Visa, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MoneyHero 0 0 0 0 N/A Visa 0 5 18 0 2.78

Visa has a consensus price target of $298.43, indicating a potential upside of 10.65%. Given Visa’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Visa is more favorable than MoneyHero.

Volatility and Risk

MoneyHero has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Visa has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Visa beats MoneyHero on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MoneyHero

(Get Free Report)

MoneyHero Limited operates as a personal finance company. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Visa

(Get Free Report)

Visa Inc. operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services. The company also provides acceptance solutions, which include Cybersource that provides modular and value-added services for connecting merchants to payment processing; risk and identity solutions, such as Visa Advanced Authorization, Visa Secure, Visa Risk and Decision Manager, Visa Consumer Authentication Service, and payment-decisioning solutions for fraud prevention; and Visa Consulting and Analytics, a payment consulting advisory services. It provides its services under the Visa, Visa Electron, Interlink, V PAY, and PLUS brand names. The company serves merchants, financial institutions, and government entities. Visa Inc. was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyHero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyHero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.