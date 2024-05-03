Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Cut to $145.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Tesla from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, KGI Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $213.00 target price (down from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $185.90.

TSLA opened at $180.01 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $174.07 and a 200 day moving average of $205.92. Tesla has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $574.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.92, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 2.40.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534 in the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

