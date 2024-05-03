ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Lowered to $160.00 at Truist Financial

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on COP. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and issued a $139.00 price target (up from $132.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $142.65.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of COP stock opened at $122.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.75. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $95.70 and a 12 month high of $135.18. The company has a market capitalization of $143.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.25.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $502,781.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,399.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $76,427,370.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,669.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $502,781.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $293,399.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 700,775 shares of company stock valued at $87,615,169. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COP. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 247 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

