Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) PT Raised to $70.00

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.04.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

NYSE:EQR opened at $65.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.97. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $52.57 and a twelve month high of $69.45. The company has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.82.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Equity Residential had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 4,027 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $261,795.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,901 shares in the company, valued at $4,544,264.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 876 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $50,632.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,927.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 4,027 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $261,795.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,544,264.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,548 shares of company stock worth $666,351 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Equity Residential

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 13,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 0.3% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 60,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,833,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 17.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 10.7% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 2,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

(Get Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Further Reading

