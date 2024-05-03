Barclays Raises American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target to $32.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.18.

Shares of AEO stock opened at $24.47 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.23. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.59. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $26.44.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.14%.

American Eagle Outfitters declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback 30,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $46,917.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $46,917.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,639. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,319 shares of company stock valued at $1,732,938 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 299.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 6,980.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

