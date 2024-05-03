William Blair Upgrades AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) to “Outperform”

William Blair upgraded shares of AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ATR. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AptarGroup

AptarGroup Stock Up 0.3 %

ATR stock opened at $145.85 on Monday. AptarGroup has a 12 month low of $111.63 and a 12 month high of $148.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $838.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AptarGroup will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.19%.

Insider Transactions at AptarGroup

In other news, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $4,533,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,528,930.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $4,533,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,528,930.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $284,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,357.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,134 shares of company stock worth $5,990,627 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AptarGroup

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,146,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $893,565,000 after buying an additional 53,625 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,608,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $576,242,000 after buying an additional 420,457 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,438,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,820,000 after buying an additional 21,545 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,371,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,447,000 after buying an additional 225,296 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,147,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,491,000 after buying an additional 101,279 shares during the period. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AptarGroup

(Get Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.