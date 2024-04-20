TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,163.27.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,158.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

TransDigm Group Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE TDG opened at $1,187.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.42. TransDigm Group has a 52 week low of $741.74 and a 52 week high of $1,248.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,192.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,046.08.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.75. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 29.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael Graff sold 3,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,108.17, for a total transaction of $3,834,268.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,406,761.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,233.10, for a total transaction of $3,699,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,439,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Graff sold 3,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,108.17, for a total value of $3,834,268.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,406,761.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,087 shares of company stock valued at $69,840,358 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TransDigm Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 37 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

