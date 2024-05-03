Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Free Report) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Udemy in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Udemy in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Udemy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Udemy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.40.

Udemy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UDMY opened at $9.89 on Monday. Udemy has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $16.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.66 and its 200-day moving average is $12.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 2.12.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. Udemy had a negative net margin of 14.72% and a negative return on equity of 27.31%. The company had revenue of $189.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.71 million. On average, analysts forecast that Udemy will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Udemy

In other Udemy news, CEO Gregory Scott Brown sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $110,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,163,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,843,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $164,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,661,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,205,108. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Scott Brown sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $110,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,163,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,843,141.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,981 shares of company stock worth $514,884. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Udemy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Udemy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Udemy by 261.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Udemy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Udemy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Udemy by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Udemy

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

