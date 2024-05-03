Piper Sandler Boosts First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Price Target to $37.00

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

FIBK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.20.

First Interstate BancSystem Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of FIBK stock opened at $27.89 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. First Interstate BancSystem has a 1 year low of $20.81 and a 1 year high of $32.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.85.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $252.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is 74.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Interstate BancSystem

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, insider Lorrie F. Asker sold 1,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $50,042.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,909 shares in the company, valued at $179,979.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other First Interstate BancSystem news, insider Lorrie F. Asker sold 1,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $50,042.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,909 shares in the company, valued at $179,979.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kristina Robbins sold 2,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $69,999.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,684.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,531 shares of company stock worth $197,645 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Interstate BancSystem

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,180,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,303,000 after buying an additional 533,293 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 0.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,451,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,907,000 after purchasing an additional 28,343 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,453,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,219 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,590,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,418,000 after purchasing an additional 620,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,970,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,350,000 after acquiring an additional 142,069 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile



First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

