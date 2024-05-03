Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Price Target to $680.00

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $696.00 to $680.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ROP has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen cut shares of Roper Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $535.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $584.82.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $510.82 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $542.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $533.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Roper Technologies has a 1-year low of $441.06 and a 1-year high of $565.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roper Technologies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

