Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Research Coverage Started at CJS Securities

CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on THR. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Thermon Group in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Thermon Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Get Thermon Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on THR

Thermon Group Price Performance

THR stock opened at $32.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.22. Thermon Group has a 1 year low of $20.56 and a 1 year high of $34.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.13.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $136.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.22 million. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 10.05%. On average, equities analysts predict that Thermon Group will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Roger L. Fix purchased 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.70 per share, with a total value of $39,963.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,616.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Thermon Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Thermon Group by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,841,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,587,000 after acquiring an additional 916,248 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,341,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,787,000 after acquiring an additional 24,272 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 258,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,088,000 after acquiring an additional 78,826 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Thermon Group during the third quarter valued at $2,335,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Thermon Group by 44.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,724,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,382,000 after buying an additional 533,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Thermon Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.