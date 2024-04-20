GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock.

GFS has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a neutral rating and set a $48.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.08.

GFS stock opened at $46.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.64. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 1 year low of $46.23 and a 1 year high of $68.57.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 210.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 442.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

