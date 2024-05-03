Bank of America Boosts Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target to $145.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ALV. Mizuho lifted their price target on Autoliv from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Autoliv from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Autoliv from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $125.90.

Autoliv Price Performance

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $121.82 on Monday. Autoliv has a 12 month low of $79.66 and a 12 month high of $125.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

Insider Activity

In other Autoliv news, VP Mikael Hagstrom sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.69, for a total transaction of $35,868.63. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,868.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Autoliv news, VP Mikael Hagstrom sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.69, for a total transaction of $35,868.63. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,868.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mikael Bratt sold 4,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $463,676.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,256.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,606 shares of company stock valued at $835,205 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALV. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autoliv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Autoliv by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Autoliv by 15,425.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Featured Stories

