StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Fluent Stock Up 4.3 %

FLNT stock opened at $2.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.25. Fluent has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Get Fluent alerts:

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $72.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.98 million. Fluent had a negative return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fluent will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluent

Fluent Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLNT. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fluent by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fluent by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 449,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 8,091 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fluent during the first quarter worth about $28,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Fluent by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 13,456 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Fluent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.