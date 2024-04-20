StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Fluent Stock Up 4.3 %
FLNT stock opened at $2.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.25. Fluent has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.
Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $72.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.98 million. Fluent had a negative return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fluent will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluent
Fluent Company Profile
Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Fluent
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Alibaba Stock Analysis: Insights, Trends, and Future Predictions
Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.