Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Price Target to $50.00

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TXG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.50.

Shares of TXG opened at $26.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.29. 10x Genomics has a twelve month low of $24.60 and a twelve month high of $63.57.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 42.20% and a negative return on equity of 30.43%. The firm had revenue of $141.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,660 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $205,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 842,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,087,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $205,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 842,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,087,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $86,424.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,413,421.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,959 shares of company stock valued at $592,806 over the last ninety days. 10.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,446,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,949,000 after purchasing an additional 693,422 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,283,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,786,000 after acquiring an additional 565,059 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,041,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,903,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,270,000 after acquiring an additional 354,921 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

