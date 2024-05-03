New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 15,964 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,402 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 15,964 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $9,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,369,409 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,451,285,000 after buying an additional 305,912 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,756,034 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $662,123,000 after buying an additional 709,114 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,508,085 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $279,977,000 after buying an additional 102,466 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 18.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,393,868 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $238,427,000 after buying an additional 986,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,232,130 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $265,302,000 after buying an additional 840,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 169,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $8,556,218.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,707,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,438,509.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 169,229 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $8,556,218.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,707,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,438,509.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 55,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $2,859,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 164,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,529,843.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

FCX stock opened at $48.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $69.97 billion, a PE ratio of 43.17, a P/E/G ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 2.02. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $52.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.74.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FCX. Argus lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.50 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Bernstein Bank boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.07.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

