Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 390,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,504,000 after acquiring an additional 9,964 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 115,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after acquiring an additional 9,207 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 89,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after acquiring an additional 8,384 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 302.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:O opened at $54.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.29 billion, a PE ratio of 43.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $64.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.58.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.257 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 244.45%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.96.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

