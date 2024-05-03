New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 4,983 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,983 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $8,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Berry Wealth Group LP bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $6,050,000. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $182.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $64.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.55. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $104.32 and a 12-month high of $221.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $193.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.87.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.48%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $170,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,026.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.62.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

