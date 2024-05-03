Brokers Issue Forecasts for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 1st. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.37. The consensus estimate for Sarepta Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $2.13 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at $4.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.58 EPS.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $413.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.52 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.44) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SRPT. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $224.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $141.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.60.

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of SRPT opened at $130.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of -21.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.70. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $55.25 and a 1-year high of $159.89.

Institutional Trading of Sarepta Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 37.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sarepta Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.30, for a total value of $153,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,018,326.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.30, for a total value of $153,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,018,326.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn Jean Boor sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.93, for a total transaction of $93,549.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,941.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,096 shares of company stock valued at $2,739,419. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

