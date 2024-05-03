ProPhase Labs (PRPH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect ProPhase Labs to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ProPhase Labs had a negative net margin of 37.81% and a negative return on equity of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 million. On average, analysts expect ProPhase Labs to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ProPhase Labs Stock Up 2.3 %

PRPH stock opened at $5.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.10. ProPhase Labs has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $9.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of -0.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of ProPhase Labs in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

About ProPhase Labs

ProPhase Labs, Inc develops and commercializes novel drugs, dietary supplements, and compounds in the United States. It operates through two segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. The company provides a range of TK supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.

