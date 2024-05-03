Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) Cut by Sidoti Csr

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 30th. Sidoti Csr analyst G. Burns now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Douglas Dynamics’ current full-year earnings is $1.46 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Douglas Dynamics’ FY2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.12. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $134.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.00 million.

PLOW has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a report on Monday, April 8th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE PLOW opened at $23.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Douglas Dynamics has a 1 year low of $21.35 and a 1 year high of $35.39. The company has a market capitalization of $538.34 million, a PE ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.09.

Douglas Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLOW. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,773 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,009,000 after purchasing an additional 88,804 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,344,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,771,000 after purchasing an additional 20,522 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after buying an additional 20,649 shares during the period. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 15,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. 91.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Douglas Dynamics

(Get Free Report)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.