B. Riley Weighs in on Carriage Services, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CSV)

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Carriage Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.44. The consensus estimate for Carriage Services’ current full-year earnings is $2.25 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Carriage Services’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Carriage Services Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CSV opened at $25.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. Carriage Services has a 52 week low of $18.06 and a 52 week high of $35.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.40 and a 200-day moving average of $24.34.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.16. Carriage Services had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The company had revenue of $103.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mendel Money Management raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 187.5% in the first quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 128,648 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 741.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 87,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 77,439 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 76,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 13,979 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Carriage Services in the 1st quarter worth about $454,000. Institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Carriage Services

In other Carriage Services news, COO Carlos R. Quezada sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $42,616.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,645.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Carlos R. Quezada sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $42,616.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,645.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven D. Metzger sold 1,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $35,505.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,300.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,372 shares of company stock worth $369,521 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.

