Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Cencora, Inc. Decreased by Leerink Partnrs (NYSE:COR)

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Cencora in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 1st. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.30. Leerink Partnrs has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cencora’s current full-year earnings is $13.44 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Cencora’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.35 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Get Cencora alerts:

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $68.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 268.67% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.50 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink started coverage on Cencora in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on Cencora from $192.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cencora presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.18.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cencora

Cencora Stock Down 1.9 %

COR opened at $224.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $238.57 and a 200-day moving average of $218.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. Cencora has a 1-year low of $163.37 and a 1-year high of $246.75.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 6,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total value of $1,661,363.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,963,537.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,212,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.41, for a total transaction of $991,639,906.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,277,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,186,000,635.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 6,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total transaction of $1,661,363.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,963,537.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,288,790 shares of company stock valued at $1,009,641,379. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cencora

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COR. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,000,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the first quarter worth $118,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at $430,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth $2,114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.