Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter.
Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.09). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 146.30% and a negative return on equity of 82.17%. The business had revenue of $2.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 million. On average, analysts expect Sangamo Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Sangamo Therapeutics Trading Down 4.0 %
SGMO opened at $0.52 on Friday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day moving average of $0.59.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile
Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.
