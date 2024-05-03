Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.09). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 146.30% and a negative return on equity of 82.17%. The business had revenue of $2.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 million. On average, analysts expect Sangamo Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sangamo Therapeutics Trading Down 4.0 %

SGMO opened at $0.52 on Friday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day moving average of $0.59.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SGMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (up from $3.00) on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sangamo Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.67.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

