Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 2,402 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 329.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $90,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $99.64 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $80.04 and a 52-week high of $104.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.39 and a 200-day moving average of $95.10. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

