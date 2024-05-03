Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 13,725 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 63.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,725 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Searle & CO. grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UL. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Unilever Price Performance

UL stock opened at $52.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.18 and its 200-day moving average is $48.66. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $46.16 and a 1 year high of $55.77.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4556 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Stories

