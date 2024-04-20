Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Acquires 71 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 571 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 81 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of DECK opened at $800.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $884.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $735.34. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $424.36 and a one year high of $956.17. The stock has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.40 by $3.71. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 313 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.13, for a total transaction of $264,212.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,311.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.13, for a total value of $264,212.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,311.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.85, for a total value of $5,530,640.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,640,481.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,464 shares of company stock valued at $26,229,683. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DECK. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $960.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $585.00 to $845.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $890.93.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

