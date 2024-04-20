The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 2,123 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,604,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $352.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $348.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.50 and a 12-month high of $365.71. The company has a market cap of $103.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.56.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $392.00 target price (up from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.14.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total value of $11,084,500.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,618,339.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The Cigna Group news, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 6,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,068,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,180,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total transaction of $11,084,500.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,054 shares in the company, valued at $123,618,339.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,144 shares of company stock valued at $39,296,330. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

