Compound 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $24.32 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 20th. Compound has a total market capitalization of $448.58 million and $24.32 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can now be bought for about $55.30 or 0.00086723 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Compound has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound Token Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,111,200 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,111,197.11149999 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 55.16731518 USD and is up 3.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 489 active market(s) with $27,543,494.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

