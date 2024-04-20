Realty Income (NYSE:O) Trading 0.7% Higher

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $51.63 and last traded at $51.62. Approximately 897,020 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 6,854,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on O shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.96.

Realty Income Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.35.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.257 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 244.45%.

Insider Activity at Realty Income

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Realty Income

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Realty Income by 14.8% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 64,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,319,000 after buying an additional 8,335 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Insight Folios Inc increased its holdings in Realty Income by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 123,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,683,000 after purchasing an additional 11,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

