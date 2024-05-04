Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 14.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Get Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JFR remained flat at $8.72 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 498,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,716. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $8.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.65 and a 200-day moving average of $8.33.

Insider Transactions at Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

In other news, VP Michael A. Perry acquired 6,600 shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.67 per share, with a total value of $57,222.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,222. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.