Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 14.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE JFR remained flat at $8.72 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 498,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,716. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $8.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.65 and a 200-day moving average of $8.33.
Insider Transactions at Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund
About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.
