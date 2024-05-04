Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Given New $7.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $7.50 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential downside of 4.50% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Nexa Resources from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Nexa Resources from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

NYSE:NEXA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.33. 23,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,665. Nexa Resources has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $7.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.64.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. Nexa Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $629.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.27 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nexa Resources will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nexa Resources stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,117,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,004,000.

Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mining and Smelting. It produces zinc, zamac, zinc oxide, and zincal, as well as by-products, such as copper, lead, silver, gold, copper sulfate, sulfuric acid, copper cementum, silver concentrate, slag aggregates, and cadmium/sponge deposits.

