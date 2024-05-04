Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Sells $511,660.00 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.83, for a total transaction of $511,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,568,495.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Arista Networks Stock Performance
Shares of Arista Networks stock traded up $12.52 on Friday, hitting $274.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,883,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,455,522. The company has a market capitalization of $86.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $278.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.71. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.68 and a 1 year high of $307.74.
Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Trading of Arista Networks
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 86.8% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 815.4% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 65,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,000,000 after buying an additional 58,363 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $1,405,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.
