Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) PT Raised to C$37.00

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 15.44% from the company’s current price.

POU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$35.80.

Paramount Resources stock traded up C$0.07 on Friday, reaching C$32.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,621. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$28.74 and its 200 day moving average price is C$27.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of C$4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.23. Paramount Resources has a twelve month low of C$24.59 and a twelve month high of C$33.80.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$470.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$436.00 million. Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 26.13%. Equities analysts expect that Paramount Resources will post 2.3708207 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paramount Resources news, Senior Officer Bernard K. Lee sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.50, for a total value of C$610,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer Bernard K. Lee sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.50, for a total value of C$610,000.00. Also, Director Dirk Jungé sold 4,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.56, for a total transaction of C$115,028.03. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,655 shares of company stock worth $2,021,257. Corporate insiders own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.

