Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 8.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $85.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.50 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Ranpak Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:PACK traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $6.73. 437,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.60. Ranpak has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $8.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PACK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Ranpak from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ranpak from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

About Ranpak

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides product protection solutions and end-of-line automation solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands, as well as cold chain products, which are used to provide insulation for goods.

