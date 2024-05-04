Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Given New C$31.00 Price Target at CIBC

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at CIBC from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$37.50 to C$33.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Securities cut shares of Maple Leaf Foods from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$40.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$29.00 price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$30.07.

Get Maple Leaf Foods alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods Price Performance

Shares of MFI stock traded up C$0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting C$23.73. The company had a trading volume of 168,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,546. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$23.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.69. Maple Leaf Foods has a 52 week low of C$21.52 and a 52 week high of C$31.63.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.19 billion during the quarter. Maple Leaf Foods had a negative return on equity of 7.86% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. As a group, analysts predict that Maple Leaf Foods will post 0.994288 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates through Meat Protein Group and Plant Protein Group segments. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.