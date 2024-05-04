Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Given Overweight Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $65.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential upside of 65.44% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Structure Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.71.

Get Structure Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Structure Therapeutics

Structure Therapeutics Stock Up 0.8 %

Structure Therapeutics stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.29. The stock had a trading volume of 423,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,257. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.34. Structure Therapeutics has a one year low of $21.79 and a one year high of $75.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.13.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. Research analysts anticipate that Structure Therapeutics will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Structure Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Structure Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Washington University bought a new position in Structure Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 208.4% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Structure Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Structure Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Structure Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.