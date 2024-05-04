Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th.

Kimco Realty has raised its dividend payment by an average of 19.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Kimco Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 124.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Kimco Realty to earn $1.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.8%.

KIM stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,729,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,508,528. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Kimco Realty has a 12 month low of $16.34 and a 12 month high of $22.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.43.

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $172,643.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 203,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,630.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KIM shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.48.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

