North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Price Target Raised to C$47.00

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 67.50% from the company’s current price.

NOA has been the subject of several other reports. ATB Capital reduced their target price on North American Construction Group from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. TD Securities upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$32.50 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.57.

Shares of TSE NOA traded down C$0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$28.06. The stock had a trading volume of 59,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,415. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$31.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$29.68. North American Construction Group has a 52 week low of C$24.18 and a 52 week high of C$34.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$750.04 million, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.06. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company had revenue of C$326.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$315.13 million. Analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group will post 4.4898551 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.85, for a total value of C$457,000.00. Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

